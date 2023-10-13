Woods (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Dolphins.
Woods will sit out a third consecutive game as he recovers from a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 3 at Seattle. With Vonn Bell (quadriceps) also listed as out, Sam Franklin and rookie fifth-rounder Jammie Robinson will likely be heavily involved in Carolina's defensive backfield in Week 6.
More News
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Won't play at Detroit•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Still not back at practice•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Might miss multiple weeks•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Won't return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Leaves with injury•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Restructures contract for 2023•