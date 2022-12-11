Woods (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Seahawks, Darin Gantt of team's official site reports.
Woods suffered the injury in the team's Week 12 win over the Broncos, which was followed by a bye week. Still recovering from the injury, Woods closed out the week with a limited practice Friday, but he'll still need more time to heal. In his absence, Juston Burris will likely be the next man up for the Panthers at strong safety.
