Gross-Matos (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The rookie second-rounder continues to be plagued by injuries, as he hurt his ankle last week against the Falcons after already battling an eye injury, concussion and illness this season. Gross-Matos is no stranger to missed practices and will hope to build up his practice participation as the week unfolds ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.
