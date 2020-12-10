The Panthers activated Gross-Matos (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Gross-Matos spent the Panthers' bye week on the COVID-19 list, but he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The rookie second-round pick has handled a rotational role at defensive end since Week 10.
