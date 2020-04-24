Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Carolina bound

The Panthers selected Gross-Matos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

This is an excellent fit for Carolina as it adds another young and talented pass rusher to pair with 2019 first-rounder Brian Burns. Gross-Matos was a force at Penn State, using his length (34.88-inch arms) and explosive get-off to rack up 17.5 sacks and 35 tackles for loss over his final two seasons. Look for Gross-Matos to push Stephen Weatherly for snaps right away.