Gross-Matos finished the 2020 season with 24 tackles (nine solo), 2.5 sacks and one fumble forced in 12 games.
Gross-Matos was selected in the second round of last year's draft as the Panthers aimed to revamp their defense. While the 6'5, 265-pounder surely sports upside, his rookie season got off to a slow start, as he missed some time due to an ankle injury. Gross-Matos would return to start his final seven games, registering five quarterback hits over that span. He'll aim to build on that momentum in his second season.
