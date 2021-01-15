Gross-Matos finished the 2020 season with 24 tackles (nine solo), 2.5 sacks and one fumble forced in 12 games.

Gross-Matos was selected in the second round of last year's draft as the Panthers aimed to revamp their defense. While the 6'5, 265-pounder surely sports upside, his rookie season got off to a slow start, as he missed some time due to an ankle injury. Gross-Matos would return to start his final seven games, registering five quarterback hits over that span. He'll aim to build on that momentum in his second season.