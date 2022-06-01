Gross-Matos is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and unavailable for practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Head coach Matt Rhule said Gross-Matos was out with a hamstring injury and did not offer a timetable for his return. The 24-year-old is set to be a starter at defensive end this season, looking to build off of his 2021-2022 campaign where he notched 28 tackles including 3.5 sacks while deflecting a pass and forcing a fumble over 14 contests.