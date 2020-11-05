Gross-Matos was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday.

The second-round rookie landed on injured reserve Oct. 15, and he has sat out each of the Panthers' past three contests as a result. Now having been designated for return, Gross-Matos has a 21-day window to resume practice before the team must either activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR. In four appearances between Weeks 1 and 5, the Penn State product recorded six tackles, one QB hit and one forced fumble on 78 combined defensive snaps.

