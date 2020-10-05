Gross-Matos made three solo tackles and forced a fumble on a sack in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

Gross-Matos stripped opposing quarterback Kyler Murray during the third quarter, not only making his first career sack in the process, but also setting up the Panthers for a scoring drive. Although the rookie second-rounder still only played 21 of 57 defensive snaps, his key play Sunday should inspire more confidence going forward.