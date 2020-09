Gross-Matos (concussion) has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Gross-Matos fully participated in practice Thursday and Friday, and he's slated to start Sunday. The rookie second-rounder only played 16 snaps in the season opener. He should start seeing an uptick in reps moving forward, as he was a skilled pass rusher at Penn State with 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss over his final two seasons.