Gross-Matos is in the concussion protocol Thursday and will not practice, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gross-Matos took a hit in the eye during Wednesday's practice, per Simmons, and he subsequently developed concussion symptoms. In the event that he fails to clear fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit against the Buccaneers in Week 2, Stephen Weatherly and Marquis Haynes would be in line to handle increased roles.