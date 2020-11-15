Gross-Matos will log his first career NFL start during Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Stephen Weatherly (finger) having been officially placed on injured reserve Saturday afternoon, Gross-Matos garners an opportunity to prove himself at one of the Panthers' defensive end spots. Gross-Matos himself was just activated from IR on Nov. 7, after he was sidelined for three weeks due to an ankle issue. The second-round rookie from Penn State has notched one sack, seven tackles and a forced fumble through five appearances this season.