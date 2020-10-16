Gross-Matos (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
The rookie second-round pick exited last Sunday's win over the Falcons with the ankle injury and was unable to practice this week, and he'll now miss at least the next three games while on injured reserve. It's unclear if Gross-Matos is expected to be sidelined beyond the three-game minimum. Stephen Weatherly and Marquis Haynes should see increased reps for the Panthers, especially with Brian Burns in the concussion protocol.
