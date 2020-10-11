Gross-Matos exited Sunday's game against the Falcons with an ankle injury, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
The rookie second-round pick had only one tackle on the day before exiting the contest. Gross-Matos' status for Week 6 should receive more clarity once the Panthers return to practice Wednesday.
