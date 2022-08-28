Gross-Matos finished with three tackles (two solo) and defended a pass in Friday's 21-0 preseason win over the Bills.

Gross-Matos' tackle tally included one stop for loss. The third-year defensive end played just over one-third of Carolina's snaps, gearing him up for a starting role heading into Week 1. In 14 games last year, including only two starts, Gross-Matos posted 28 tackles (18 solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.