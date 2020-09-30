Gross-Matos (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gross-Matos has had some tough luck with his health this season, as he has already battled an eye injury and a concussion prior to this illness. Whether he's able to raise his practice participation as the week unfolds should help determine the rookie second-rounder's status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
