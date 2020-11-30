The Panthers placed Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Gross-Matos either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. The Panthers are on bye in Week 13, so the rookie defensive end could return by the team's next game if he clears the league's COVID-19 protocol in time.
