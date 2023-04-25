Gross-Matos will move to outside linebacker with Carolina transitioning to a 3-4 defense, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is transitioning the Panthers' defensive scheme to a 3-4, compared to the 4-3 they had been running the past three seasons. Gross-Matos previously was listed as a defensive end and would only rush the passer under the prior scheme. Head coach Frank Reich insists that he will need to learn the new system and be prepared to drop back in coverage from time to time. Throughout his three year NFL career, Gross-Matos has racked up 106 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 43 appearances.