Gross-Matos (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday.

Gross-Matos will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be added to the 53-man roster. He is eligible to return as soon as Sunday against Tennessee, but it may be unlikely for the Penn State product to suit up with limited time to practice. Assuming he misses, his next opportunity to play would be Week 13 against the Buccaneers.