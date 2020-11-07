Gross-Matos (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Gross-Matos has been sidelined for the last three games while on IR, the minimum required. The rookie second-round pick has recorded six tackles, one QB hit and one forced fumble across 78 defensive snaps in four games this season.
