Gross-Matos made five tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers.
Gross-Matos made his first career start with Stephen Weatherly (finger) on injured reserve, and he ended up logging a 61 percent snap share and a season high in tackles. The rookie second-rounder out of Penn State was drafted 38th overall in large part due to his pass-rushing ability, but he hasn't had much success in that arena yet, posting just one sack and four quarterback pressures through six games. He'll have two more games before Weatherly is eligible to return, though, so perhaps he can get into a rhythm with a consistent workload on tap.
