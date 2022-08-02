Gross-Matos (hamstring) has been practicing with the team, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.
Gross-Matos was unavailable during OTAs while tending to a hamstring injury, but he has been active at training camp. The third-year-pro is a frontrunner to replace former starter Haason Reddick on the edge.
