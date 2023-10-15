Gross-Matos will not return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a hamstring injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Gross-Matos had three tackles (one solo) before exiting. DJ Johnson is in line for more snaps at weakside linebacker behind starter Brian Burns for the rest of the contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Moving to OLB•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Makes tackle for loss•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Practicing with team•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Tending to hamstring injury•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•