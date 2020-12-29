Gross-Matos recorded a sack across 37 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Washington.
The rookie got his second full sack of the season Sunday, as he now has 22 tackles (nine solo), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year. He'll look to finish his rookie campaign strong against the Saints on Sunday.
