Gross-Matos (illness) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Gross-Matos logged a 'DNP/DNP/LP' practice slate this week while dealing with an illness, but his availability for Sunday's contest isn't in any danger. The rookie second-round pick is set to draw his usual start at defensive end.
