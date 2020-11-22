Gross-Matos (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gross-Matos shook off a shoulder injury that kept him limited in practice, and he's expected to start at defensive end for a second straight game. The rookie second-round pick recorded five tackles in his first career start last week.
