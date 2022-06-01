Gross-Matos is dealing with a hamstring injury and hasn't been available for OTAs, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Head coach Matt Rhule wasn't able to offer a timeline for Gross-Matos' return to the field. The 24-year-old is a projected starter at defensive end heading into 2022 and will be looking to build off a 2021 campaign in which he notched 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks over 14 games.