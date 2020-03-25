Panthers' Zach Kerr: Lands in Carolina
The Panthers signed Kerr to a two-year contract Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Kerr played a reserve role along Arizona's defensive line last season, during which he notched 19 tackles (13 solo) and one defended pass across 12 regular-season contests. With Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe both having departed Carolina in free agency, Kerr's arrival serves to provide the team with key interior depth.
