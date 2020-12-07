site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Zach Kerr: Lands on COVID-19 list
Kerr (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
It's unclear whether the 30-year-old tested positive for the virus or if he's a close contact of an infected individual. Regardless, Kerr will need to clear the COVID-19 protocols before being cleared to rejoin the active roster.
