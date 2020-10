Kerr (toe) is inactive for Thursday night's matchup against the Falcons, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kerr was listed as questionable coming into the day despite being unavailable to practice Tuesday, but it's now been confirmed that he will miss his first contest of 2020. The Delaware standout has fielded greater than 35 percent of the defensive workload in six of Carolina's seven games this season, leaving a sizeable role for rookie Bravvion Roy to fill in his place.