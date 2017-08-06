Sanchez (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Sanchez missed the past four days of practice with an undisclosed injury. Now back in action, the 2016 fifth-rounder will fight for a depth role at cornerback.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories