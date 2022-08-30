The Panthers placed Gonzalez (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his 2022 season, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Gonzalez may require surgery to address a groin injury he sustained during Carolina's preseason finale versus Buffalo, and the timing of the 27-year-old kicker's placement on IR means he will miss the entire 2022 campaign. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the roster, meaning the team will have to prioritize making a signing in the aftermath of league-wide roster cutdowns.
