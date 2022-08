Gonzalez made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Gonzalez converted from 27 yards on his lone field goal, which along with a third-quarter PAT, netted him four points total. After inking a two-year deal with the Panthers this offseason, Gonzalez will return as the team's kicker after notching 82 points in 12 appearances for Carolina last season.