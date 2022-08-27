Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in reinforcements at placekicker.