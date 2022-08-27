Gonzalez suffered a groin injury during Friday's preseason contest against the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.
The injury didn't happen on the field, but instead on the sideline as Gonzalez readied himself for a potential field goal or extra point in the third quarter. After taking a practice kick into the net, he went to the ground and eventually was carted to the locker room. While Gonzalez was deemed questionable to return, the Panthers soon may have to hold tryouts if the issue is considered a serious one.