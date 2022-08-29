Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that it's yet to be determined if Gonzalez (groin) will need surgery or how long he'll be out, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez suffered the injury during Friday's preseason finale, but the extent of the issue remains unknown, though he is expected to miss a significant amount of time. He's currently the only kicker on Carolina's roster, so expect the Panthers to make a move for a replacement soon. More information on Gonzalez's status should come closer to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.