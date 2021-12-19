The Panthers announced Gonzalez won't play Sunday against the Bills after suffering a right quadriceps injury during warmups, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The injury occurred when Gonzalez lost his footing on the field while attempting a kick. After Gonzalez was helped to the locker room, Carolina had a number of players take part in kickoffs for the remainder of warmups. Emergency placekicking duties could fall to punter Lachlan Edwards or backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who served as a kicker in high school. Most likely, though, the Panthers will likely eschew extra-point tries in favor of two-point attempts for any touchdowns they score during the afternoon.