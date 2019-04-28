Papi White: Signing with Jaguars

Jacksonville is expected to sign White as an undrafted free agent.

White was a four-year contributor in school at Ohio, including 987 receiving yards as a senior, so he'll look to extend that success at the next level with the Jaguars. He is one of five undrafted free agents at the wide receiver position the Jags have signed, however, so he'll need to separate himself from that pack to ensure himself a place on the team.

