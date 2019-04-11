Parker Ehinger: Claimed by Jacksonville
The Jaguars claimed Ehinger off waivers Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Ehinger was waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, presumably after he could pass a physical in the wake of a 2018 campaign that he lost to knee surgery. The 2016 fourth-rounder will now get a summer to prove himself in Jacksonville with hopes of securing a depth role in advance of Week 1.
