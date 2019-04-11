The Jaguars claimed Ehinger off waivers Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Ehinger was waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, presumably after he could pass a physical in the wake of a 2018 campaign that he lost to knee surgery. The 2016 fourth-rounder will now get a summer to prove himself in Jacksonville with hopes of securing a depth role in advance of Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...