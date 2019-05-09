Parker Ehinger: Released by Jaguars
Ehinger was released by the Jaguars on Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Ehinger was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville on April 11 -- two days after being released by the Cowboys -- but will now have to find another squad this offseason. The Cincinnati product seems to have recovered from the knee injury that cost him the entire 2018 season.
