Hesse signed with the Falcons' practice squad Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hesse was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday but is back with the organization a day later after clearing waivers. If the Falcons need additional depth at tight end at some point in 2023, Hesse could be elevated to the active roster.
