The Falcons signed Romo to their practice squad Tuesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta already has another kicker in Lenny Krieg on its practice squad as an international pathway program player, but Romo will present a more formidable threat to potentially unseat Younghoe Koo as the team's kicker. After Koo missed a critical 44-yard field-goal attempt in this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers, head coach Raheem Morris said that the Falcons would bring in competition, and Romo has emerged as Koo's top challenger after he was one of four kickers that the team worked out Monday. Though he was unable to beat out Andres Borregales for the Patriots' kicker job in the preseason, Romo was serviceable during a four-week run with the Vikings in 2024, converting 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and seven of eight extra-point tries. The Falcons should reach a decision by the end of the week whether Romo or Koo will serve as the team's kicker this Sunday at Minnesota.