The Falcons will waive Romo on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

During his seven-game run as Atlanta's kicker, Romo connected on 11 of his 14 field-goal tries, but it was his missed extra-point attempt in this past Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots that ultimately cost him his job. After working out veteran Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday, the Falcons elected to have him replace Romo as their placekicker heading into Sunday's game against the Colts in Berlin. Despite his costly miss in Week 9, Romo still owns a solid 84.6 percent conversion rate on field-goal attempts over his 11 career NFL games between stops with Minnesota and Atlanta, so it wouldn't be surprising if he received another opportunity elsewhere later on this season.