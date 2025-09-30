The Cowboys signed Campbell (knee) to the practice squad Tuesday.

Campbell suffered an MCL sprain during training camp in late July. He was initially set to miss the entire 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve, but he was able to reach an injury settlement with the Cowboys in early August. The veteran wide receiver has seemingly recovered from the injury and will return to Dallas as a member of the team's practice squad. Campbell appeared in five regular-season games for the Eagles in 2024 and finished with six catches (on eight targets) for 30 yards and a touchdown.