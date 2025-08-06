The Cowboys released Campbell from injured reserve Tuesday with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Campbell sprained his MCL in late July, which prompted the Cowboys to place the veteran wideout on injured reserve Saturday. That would've meant Campbell would be forced to miss the entire 2025 season, but the injury settlement allows the 2019 second-rounder to sign with a team once he's fully healthy. Campbell appeared in five regular-season games for the Eagles in 2024 and logged six catches (on eight targets) for 30 yards and one touchdown.