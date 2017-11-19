Sims (calf) was waived by the Bengals on Saturday.

Sims had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a calf injury -- it was going to be his second straight missed contest. Instead, the Bengals opted to release the veteran in order to promote linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the active roster. Sims has recorded 19 tackles (six solo) and zero sacks through eight games this season.