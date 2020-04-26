Patrick Carr: Joins Seahawks

Carr agreed to a contract Saturday with the Seahawks after going unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Carr arrives in Seattle after a five-year college career that included stops at Colorado and Houston. He turned in his best season with the Cougars as a redshirt junior in 2018, rushing 152 times for 873 yards and five touchdowns. Carr will get the opportunity to stake his claim to a depth role with Seattle, though the 5-foot-10, 205-pound back is more realistically vying for a spot on the practice squad.