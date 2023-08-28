The Buccaneers waived Laird on Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Laird was the fifth running back on Tampa Bay's depth chart, rendering this move relatively unsurprising. While he was unable to secure a role on the 53-man roster, it is still possible for him to get an opportunity on the team's practice squad. If that does not come to fruition, the 28-year-old will look for a fresh start elsewhere. He primarily played a depth running back role in Miami during his first three seasons.