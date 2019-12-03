Patrick Morris: Waived by Steelers
Morris was waived by the Steelers on Monday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Morris was helping provide center depth while Maurkice Pouncey was serving his two-game suspension, but Pouncey has officially been activated back to the roster. As a result, Morris has been let go by the team.
