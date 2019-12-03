Play

Morris was waived by the Steelers on Monday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Morris was helping provide center depth while Maurkice Pouncey was serving his two-game suspension, but Pouncey has officially been activated back to the roster. As a result, Morris has been let go by the team.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories