The Buccaneers released O'Connor on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The move corresponds with the Bucs signing quarterback John Wolford off their practice squad to their active roster. Should O'Connor clear waivers, he'll be able to explore his next options. He played 14 snaps across three games this season without accruing a stat.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Patrick O'Connor: Signed by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick O'Connor: Participating in offseason workouts•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick O'Connor: Staying with Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick O'Connor: Lands on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick O'Connor: Sustains knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick O'Connor: Full participant Tuesday•